21 arrested throughout Wealden district following police patrols
The force confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and drunk driving.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Five drivers were arrested in Hailsham, East Dean, Uckfield and Pevensey.
"Two of those were driving whilst over the drink limit, two for driving whilst over the drug limit, and one for driving with an invalid licence.
“We made one arrest for criminal damage in Crowborough.
“Seven individuals were arrested for assault in Hailsham, Polegate, Crowborough and Uckfield.
“Other offences included stalking and threats to damage/destroy property.
“Always call 999 if a crime is in action, or it is an emergency.”