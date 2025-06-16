21 arrested throughout Wealden district following police patrols

A total of 21 arrests were made throughout the Wealden district over past seven days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and drunk driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Five drivers were arrested in Hailsham, East Dean, Uckfield and Pevensey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two of those were driving whilst over the drink limit, two for driving whilst over the drug limit, and one for driving with an invalid licence.

A total of 21 arrests were made throughout the Wealden district over past seven days.

“We made one arrest for criminal damage in Crowborough.

“Seven individuals were arrested for assault in Hailsham, Polegate, Crowborough and Uckfield.

“Other offences included stalking and threats to damage/destroy property.

“See or hear something we need to know about? Contact us 24/7 over the phone or online.

“Call 101 for all non emergencies.

“Always call 999 if a crime is in action, or it is an emergency.”