22 year-old wanted by Police in connection to East Sussex sexual assault arrested

A 22 year-old who was wanted by Sussex Police in connection with a sexual offence in East Sussex has been arrested.
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:56 BST

Sam Stephen, 22, who was wanted in connection with a sexual offence in the Seaford area in July, was arrested by Sussex Police on Tuesday, August 22.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Sam Stephen, who was wanted in connection with a sexual offence in the Seaford area, was arrested on Tuesday (22 August).

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”