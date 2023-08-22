22 year-old wanted by Police in connection to East Sussex sexual assault arrested
A 22 year-old who was wanted by Sussex Police in connection with a sexual offence in East Sussex has been arrested.
Sam Stephen, 22, who was wanted in connection with a sexual offence in the Seaford area in July, was arrested by Sussex Police on Tuesday, August 22.
In a statement Sussex Police said: “Sam Stephen, who was wanted in connection with a sexual offence in the Seaford area, was arrested on Tuesday (22 August).
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”