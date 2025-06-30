24 arrests made across Wealden district following week of police patrols

Police made a total of 24 arrests across the Wealden district over the past seven days, the force have confirmed.

The force confirmed that the arrests were made for multiple offences including theft, assault and harassment.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Four drivers were arrested in Maresfield, Crowborough, Hailsham and Polegate - two for drink driving, and two for drug driving.

"We arrested a male for theft in Hailsham.

“Seven individuals were arrested for assault, two of which were of an emergency worker.

“Other offences included affray, harassment, threats to kill and controlling/coercive behaviour.

“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

“If non-urgent, call us on 101 or report online.

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”