24 arrests made across Wealden district following week of police patrols
The force confirmed that the arrests were made for multiple offences including theft, assault and harassment.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Four drivers were arrested in Maresfield, Crowborough, Hailsham and Polegate - two for drink driving, and two for drug driving.
"We arrested a male for theft in Hailsham.
“Seven individuals were arrested for assault, two of which were of an emergency worker.
“Other offences included affray, harassment, threats to kill and controlling/coercive behaviour.
