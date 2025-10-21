24 arrests made throughout Wealden following week of police patrols

Sussex Police made 24 arrests across the Wealden district following a week of patrols.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including robbery, stalking and GBH.

The spokesperson said: “A driver was arrested in Hailsham for being over the legal drug limit.

"We arrested a male for robbery in Hellingly.

"Another individual was arrested in Polegate for being drunk and disorderly.

"Other offences included criminal damage, assault, stalking, and GBH.

"See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

"If non-urgent, call us on 101 or report online.

"In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”