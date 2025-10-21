24 arrests made throughout Wealden following week of police patrols
Sussex Police made 24 arrests across the Wealden district following a week of patrols.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including robbery, stalking and GBH.
The spokesperson said: “A driver was arrested in Hailsham for being over the legal drug limit.
"We arrested a male for robbery in Hellingly.
"Another individual was arrested in Polegate for being drunk and disorderly.
"Other offences included criminal damage, assault, stalking, and GBH.
