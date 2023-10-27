BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

25 year-old man arrested following clashes at Brighton and Hove Albion European fixture

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after fans clashed before Brighton and Hove Albion took on Ajax in the Europa League.
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:47 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gerrald Raaijmakers was arrested and subsequently charged by Sussex Police with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of assault but was later de-arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football.

Most Popular
A 25-year-old man has been arrested amid clashes between fans as Brighton and Hove Albion took on Ajax in the Europa League.A 25-year-old man has been arrested amid clashes between fans as Brighton and Hove Albion took on Ajax in the Europa League.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested amid clashes between fans as Brighton and Hove Albion took on Ajax in the Europa League.

“We also work alongside Ajax Football Club, UEFA and other emergency services and partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response to support the club.

“This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Two men were arrested by Sussex Police as part of the operation around the Brighton and Hove Albion versus Ajax fixture on Thursday, October 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Gerrald Raaijmakers, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 10 November.

“A second man was arrested on suspicion of assault, but was later de-arrested.”