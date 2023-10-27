25 year-old man arrested following clashes at Brighton and Hove Albion European fixture
Gerrald Raaijmakers was arrested and subsequently charged by Sussex Police with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
Another man was arrested on suspicion of assault but was later de-arrested.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football.
“We also work alongside Ajax Football Club, UEFA and other emergency services and partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response to support the club.
“This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.
“Two men were arrested by Sussex Police as part of the operation around the Brighton and Hove Albion versus Ajax fixture on Thursday, October 26.
“Gerrald Raaijmakers, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
“He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 10 November.
“A second man was arrested on suspicion of assault, but was later de-arrested.”