26 vehicles exceed speed limit in one hour during police speed watch checks

26 vehicles exceeded the speed limit during speed checks by the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Officers from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by staff and volunteers from Community Speed Watch (CSW) and the Eastbourne CSW Group to conduct checks in 'hot spot' areas highlighted by local residents.

In just over an hour 26 vehicles were spotted exceeding the 30mph limit with the highest speed being 42mph.

All drivers reported to Sussex Police by CSW are driver profiled and linked to any other reports, should multiple reports come back, further action is taken following reports being triaged by Officers, including notification in writing, and in some instances a visits to the registered owner by our Officers.

The aim of CSW is to:

-reduce death and injury on the roads

-improve the quality of life for local communities

-reduce the speed of vehicles to the speed limit

-increase public awareness of inappropriate speed

Community Speedwatch (CSW) is a national initiative where in partnership with the police, members of your local community use speed detection devices to monitor vehicle speeds, with volunteers reporting drivers exceeding the speed limit to the Police with the aim of educating drivers to slow down, and working to improve the safety and quality of life for everyone in their local community.