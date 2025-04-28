27 arrested across Wealden district following police patrols
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including drug driving, assault and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “There were a total of 27 arrests made across the district last week.
“Three drivers were arrested in Uckfield, Hellingly and Arlington - one for being under the influence of alcohol, and two for drug driving.
“We arrested 11 individuals for assault in Uckfield, Hailsham, Crowborough, Horam, Hartfield and Polegate.
“There were also three arrests made for possession with intent to supply class A drugs in Stone Cross.
“Public reports are crucial in helping us keep the streets safe - proven by the drug related offences last week, where significant intelligence came from the public.”