270 arrests made in Sussex during police campaign to tackle drink and drug driving

Officers across Sussex made 270 arrests during the annual winter campaign to tackle drink and drug driving.

Operation Limit is a national campaign supported by Sussex Police, running from December 1 to January 1.

Drink and drug driving is one of the “fatal five” causes of people being killed or seriously injured on roads.

A police spokesperson added that ‘despite the warnings, officers continued to find drivers putting themselves in danger, including one drug driver who stopped to ask police for directions in Crawley, and a drink driver who pulled in to a pub car park near Bexhill while already more than three times the legal limit, and drivers found with drugs or alcohol being consumed in vehicles by drivers on the road.’

In Sussex, officers carried out increased patrols and set up random stop check sites along busy routes to provide a visible deterrent to offenders but 270 arrests were made by the police for drink and drug driving in the county. Picture: Sussex Police

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Roads Policing, said: “The increase in arrests and the rise in drug-driving is shocking.

“Our campaign highlighted the dangers of both drink and drug driving. The fact that more than 60 arrests were made following collisions on our roads goes to show just how dangerous it can be.

“We are pleased that the public have shown support for our campaign, including reporting intoxicated drivers to us to help prevent them causing harm to themselves and other road users.

“We continue to urge people to make the right choices and not to get behind the wheel if they are intoxicated.”

In Sussex, officers carried out increased patrols and set up random stop check sites along busy routes to provide a visible deterrent to offenders.

This meant that more than 8,500 motorists were stopped and checked during the campaign, up from more than 6,000 vehicles in the previous year’s campaign.

Police added that the majority of arrests in the campaign were for drug-driving.

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, head of Roads Policing for Surrey and Sussex, said: “This year we have stopped more vehicles and made more arrests than ever before. That is a testament to the professionalism of our officers who work to keep our roads safe.

“We carried out more drug tests to raise awareness of how illegal substances can stay in people’s bodies for far longer and impair their ability to drive safely.

“Our patrols on the roads continue 24/7, all year round, to catch offenders and prevent them causing serious harm to themselves and other road users.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Every year without fail during Operation Limit, Sussex Police catch and arrest hundreds of drink and drug drivers.

“Whilst the officers’ diligent work delivers results in making our streets safer, it really is disheartening that so many people still do not understand the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence or think they will get away with it.

“This campaign, alongside the year round work carried out by Sussex Police, should be a clear message to those who choose to drink and drug drive that it is only a matter of time until you get caught and face the consequences. This could include a driving ban, a criminal record or even prison time.

“I want to thank the residents and visitors of Sussex who have reported suspicious driving activity especially if it was someone they knew who was drink or drug driving.

“Submitting those reports isn’t always easy, especially when it means reporting family, friends or colleagues but it is always the right thing to do and it can save lives.”