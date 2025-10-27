29 arrests made across Hastings and Rother following week of police patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 18:21 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Monday 27 October, 2025
Sussex Police made 29 arrests across Hastings and Rother following a week of patrols.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over the weekend, officers across Rother and Hastings worked to respond to a range of incidents, resulting in 29 arrests.

Most Popular

“These included 13 arrests for assault-related offences.

“Three arrests for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Sussex Police made 29 arrests across Hastings and Rother following a week of patrols. Picture: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Sussex Police made 29 arrests across Hastings and Rother following a week of patrols. Picture: Sussex Police

“Two arrests for possession of a knife or bladed article.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Four arrests linked to controlling and coercive behaviour, stalking, or harassment.

“One arrest for failing to appear in court.

“One arrest for criminal damage

“We continue to work with our communities to keep people safe and respond swiftly to reports of crime and disorder.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice