29 arrests made across Hastings and Rother following week of police patrols
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over the weekend, officers across Rother and Hastings worked to respond to a range of incidents, resulting in 29 arrests.
“These included 13 arrests for assault-related offences.
“Three arrests for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
“Two arrests for possession of a knife or bladed article.
“Four arrests linked to controlling and coercive behaviour, stalking, or harassment.
“One arrest for failing to appear in court.
“One arrest for criminal damage
“We continue to work with our communities to keep people safe and respond swiftly to reports of crime and disorder.”