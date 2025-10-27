29 arrests made across Hastings and Rother following week of police patrols

Sussex Police made 29 arrests across Hastings and Rother following a week of patrols.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over the weekend, officers across Rother and Hastings worked to respond to a range of incidents, resulting in 29 arrests.

“These included 13 arrests for assault-related offences.

“Three arrests for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Sussex Police made 29 arrests across Hastings and Rother following a week of patrols. Picture: Sussex Police

“Two arrests for possession of a knife or bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four arrests linked to controlling and coercive behaviour, stalking, or harassment.

“One arrest for failing to appear in court.

“One arrest for criminal damage

“We continue to work with our communities to keep people safe and respond swiftly to reports of crime and disorder.”