29 arrests made across Wealden during week of police patrols
The force added that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, GBH and harassment.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Ten arrests were for assault in Hailsham, Polegate, Crowborough, Uckfield, Westham and Forest Row.
"One of which was assault of an emergency worker.
“We arrested an individual for the supply of class A drugs in Herstmonceux.
“Six of these arrests were on the roads one for drug driving, one for drink driving, one for dangerous driving, one failed to provide a preliminary test and another failed to stop when requested.
“Other offences included drunk and disorderly, GBH, harassment, and controlling behaviour.”