30 arrests made in Eastbourne by police during week of patrols
The force confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including assault, possession of a class A drug and drink and drug driving.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “There were over 30 arrests made last week across Eastbourne.
“Ten individuals were arrested for assault.
“Five arrests were made for possession of a class A drug, 2 of which had intent to supply.
“We also arrested seven motorists: two for drink driving, two for drug driving and two for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
“Other offences included drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, theft from a shop and burglary.
“Patrols will continue throughout this week across the town. Your safety is our priority.”