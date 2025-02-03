30 arrests made in Eastbourne by police during week of patrols

Over 30 arrests were made in Eastbourne for multiple offences over the past week of patrols.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including assault, possession of a class A drug and drink and drug driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “There were over 30 arrests made last week across Eastbourne.

“Ten individuals were arrested for assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 30 arrests were made in Eastbourne for multiple offences over the past week of patrols.

“Five arrests were made for possession of a class A drug, 2 of which had intent to supply.

“We also arrested seven motorists: two for drink driving, two for drug driving and two for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

“Other offences included drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, theft from a shop and burglary.

“Patrols will continue throughout this week across the town. Your safety is our priority.”