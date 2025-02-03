30 arrests made in Eastbourne by police during week of patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 17:54 BST
Over 30 arrests were made in Eastbourne for multiple offences over the past week of patrols.

The force confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including assault, possession of a class A drug and drink and drug driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “There were over 30 arrests made last week across Eastbourne.

“Ten individuals were arrested for assault.

“Five arrests were made for possession of a class A drug, 2 of which had intent to supply.

“We also arrested seven motorists: two for drink driving, two for drug driving and two for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

“Other offences included drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, theft from a shop and burglary.

“Patrols will continue throughout this week across the town. Your safety is our priority.”

