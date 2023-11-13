A 30 year-old man from Crawley has been arrested for stealing an iPad at Gatwick Airport.

Sussex Police reported that Dionel Berte took the item which had been reported as lost by the owner at London Gatwick

A tracker was left on the device, which showed it airside at the South Terminal of the airport.

But the 30-year-old, who worked for a third-party baggage handling company, took it back to his home address where he presented it as gift.

The device was tracked to his home address before the tracker was turned off.

Later, the device was taken back to the airport and left in a women’s toilet at Berte’s request, in an attempt to evade the consequences of his theft.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 1, Berte, of Apsley Court, Crawley, admitted one count of theft.

The court was told how the iPad was reported as lost on September 17 this year.

The tracker showed the device was still airside at the South Terminal, but a few days later Berte removed it and presented it as a gift, and claimed he had purchased the device online.

After realising police were investigating the theft, Police said that he concocted the return of the iPad to the airport, in an attempt to make it seem as though it had been left in toilets.

He was arrested and interviewed again on October 18, where he admitted taking the item, and attempting to return it, in the hope that he would not be prosecuted.

In court, Berte was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work, £68 of compensation for an iPad case which was missing, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

The victim praised PC Michelle Robinson, the officer in charge of the investigation, for her excellent investigative work and professionalism.

PC Robinson said: “Berte thought that nobody would notice the theft, but the device was tracked to an address linked to him in Crawley.

“He then concocted stories about where he had obtained the device, as well as organising a bizarre attempt to cover his tracks by returning the iPad to the airport.