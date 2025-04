Officers are on the hunt for Ardit Maci, who is wanted on recall to prison after reportedly breaching the terms of licence.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Ardit Maci who is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 31-year-old, of no fixed address, is reported to have breached the terms of his licence.

"Ardit is known to frequent the Eastbourne area.

"Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250051262.”