32 people arrested across Eastbourne during week of patrols

Over 32 people were arrested over the past week across Eastbourne, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including assault, drink driving and criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers made a total of 32 arrests last week across Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We arrested one individual for drink driving, two for criminal damage and nine for assault.

Over 32 people were arrested over the past week across Eastbourne, Sussex Police have confirmed.

“Other offences included theft from a motor vehicle, GBH and failure to appear at court. We also arrested two who were wanted on recall to prison.

“Patrols continue as usual throughout the week to keep our communities safe. If you see or hear something we need to know about, please contact us on 101 or report online.

“In an emergency, always call 999.”