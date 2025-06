Sam Chester, 35. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police officers are looking for 35-year-old Sam Chester, who is wanted for failing to appear in court.

Chester is bald, of medium build, with a short brown beard. He is known to frequent the Mid Sussex and Hustierpoint areas.

"Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250069545,” a spokesperson said.