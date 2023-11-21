36 year-old man charged following attempted rape in Eastbourne
A man has been charged and remanded in custody following a report of an attempted rape in Eastbourne.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers attended an address in Eastbourne on Saturday 11 November after a woman in her 20s reported an attempted rape.
Following enquiries, Eugene Douglas, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted rape, actual bodily harm (ABH) and false imprisonment.
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 November and was remanded in custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 13 December.