38 arrests were made in Eastbourne over the past seven days following patrols in the town, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including: assault, drug driving, possession of a weapon, and the supply of class A drugs.

A spokesperson for the force added: "Five arrests were made for criminal damage.

“We arrested 16 individuals for assault, two of which were assault of an emergency worker.

“Five arrests were made for theft from a shop.

“Other offences included drug driving, possession of a weapon, and the supply of class A drugs.

“See something we should know about? We urge reporting to continue via the following channels:

“101 or online in a non-emergency

“999 in an emergency or if a crime is in action.”