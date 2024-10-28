38 arrests made by Sussex Police in Eastbourne in one week
Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including: assault, drug driving, possession of a weapon, and the supply of class A drugs.
A spokesperson for the force added: "Five arrests were made for criminal damage.
“We arrested 16 individuals for assault, two of which were assault of an emergency worker.
“Five arrests were made for theft from a shop.
“Other offences included drug driving, possession of a weapon, and the supply of class A drugs.
“See something we should know about? We urge reporting to continue via the following channels:
“101 or online in a non-emergency
“999 in an emergency or if a crime is in action.”