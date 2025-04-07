40 arrests made by police across Eastbourne during week of patrols

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 40 arrests were made across Eastbourne in the last seven days, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The force confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and robbery.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Another busy week for policing teams across your town with over 40 arrests made in the last seven days.

“Offences include two arrests for robbery, three arrests for theft from shop, as well as four separate arrests for criminal damage.

“14 of the arrests made last week were for offences of assault, including an assault on emergency worker.

“In addition further arrests include that of two drink driving and one drug driving.

“Contact us 24/7, 365 online or by calling 101 (all non emergencies) - and always by calling 999 in an emergency.”