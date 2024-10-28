52-year-old man from Bognor Regis arrested after road traffic collision in Lyndhurst
The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, after it was reported that a red and white side goods vehicle collided with a black Honda motorcycle at 12.35pm, at the junction of Gosport Lane, the A337 and A35, around 12.35pm.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from New Milton, Hampshire, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing while officers try to workout the exact circumstances of the collision, and the 52-year-old was released under investigation.
"As part of this, we are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular anyone with any dash-cam or other footage,” a spokesperson for Hampshire Police said.
“Officers are specifically keen to speak with the driver of a grey 2022 registration Seat car, which had roof bars on, which arrived at the scene soon after the incident, as they may have information which could assist us. Anyone who can assist our investigation should call 101, quoting the reference 44240464918.”