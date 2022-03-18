54 people to appear in court at Crawley following M25 protests

Police say that the 54 are due to appear in court to face criminal charges following the protests at junctions of the M25 in Surrey last year.

The protests took place on September 13, 15, 17 and 21 2021 with the most recent taking place between J9 and 10 on Tuesday September 21 last year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier protests took place at J6 and 14 on September 13, at J8 and 10 on September 15 and J9 on September 17 2021.

54 people have been charged

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Officers have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service as part of their ongoing investigations which has resulted in 131 charges concerning 54 individuals, who have been summonsed to attend hearings at Crawley Magistrates’ Court from April.

“All those who have been summonsed have been charged with obstruction of the highway or excluded traffic on a special road (pedestrian).

“Further charges have been brought against 11 of those individuals in addition to the above for criminal damage or possession of a bladed article.”