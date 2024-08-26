60-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson after Worthing waterfront flat fire, police say
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Teams were at the scene of the blaze, on Eirene Road, from 2am this morning, supported by Sussex Police officers.
Eight teams from Worthing, Littlehampton, Lancing and East Preston, as well as two aerial ladders were used to tackle the fire and the building was successfully evacuated, with no injuries reported so far.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said work is ongoing to find temporary alternative accommodation for those currently unable to return to their homes.
After the area was made safe, a 60-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, Sussex Police have said. he remains in custody at this time.
"Enquiries are ongoing, alongside the fire service, into the full circumstances. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 87 of 26/08,” the spokesperson added.