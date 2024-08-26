60-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson after Worthing waterfront flat fire, police say

By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Aug 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 16:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police officers have arrested a man on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Worthing this morning (August 26).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Teams were at the scene of the blaze, on Eirene Road, from 2am this morning, supported by Sussex Police officers.

Eight teams from Worthing, Littlehampton, Lancing and East Preston, as well as two aerial ladders were used to tackle the fire and the building was successfully evacuated, with no injuries reported so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
In pictures: firefighters tackle residential fire in Worthing Waterfront propert...
WATERFRONT 8 PUMP FIRE WORTHING SUSSEX - BUILDING EVACUATEDWATERFRONT 8 PUMP FIRE WORTHING SUSSEX - BUILDING EVACUATED
WATERFRONT 8 PUMP FIRE WORTHING SUSSEX - BUILDING EVACUATED

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said work is ongoing to find temporary alternative accommodation for those currently unable to return to their homes.

After the area was made safe, a 60-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, Sussex Police have said. he remains in custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing, alongside the fire service, into the full circumstances. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 87 of 26/08,” the spokesperson added.