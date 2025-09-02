63-year-old man arrested following robbery on Eastbourne seafront

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:41 BST
A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery on Eastbourne seafront.

Police said that officers were called to reports of a robbery in King Edward Parade near the junction with Bolsover Road on Wednesday, August 24 at around 10.30am.

Most Popular

The spokesperson added: “It was reported that the victim was cycling in King Edward Parade and was passed by a green Volkswagen Caddy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cyclist approached the motorist after the vehicle had parked nearby and a verbal altercation took place between the two men.

King Edward Parade, Eastbourne. Picture: Google Mapsplaceholder image
King Edward Parade, Eastbourne. Picture: Google Maps

“During this a camera mounted to the victim’s bike was allegedly removed by the suspect.

“Following a physical altercation de-escalated by members of the public, the suspect left the scene and the cyclist noticed that the camera was missing.

“A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed as investigations are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us.

“You can do this online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 518 of 24/08.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice