69-year-old woman pronounced dead after being pulled from the sea near Bognor Regis
A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being pulled from the sea in Aldwick, near Bognor Regis, on Friday (August 19).
Police received the report at about 7.45pm and arrived on the scene shortly after. Residents had pulled the woman from the sea and CPR was performed but, unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said.
Next of kin have been informed, and Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A file has been prepared for the coroner.