7 people arrested in Lewes district over the weekend

Lewes Police arrested seven people for a number of offences over the weekend.

In a tweet, the force said it was ‘another busy weekend for officers’ across the Lewes district.

It said the arrests were made over the weekend – from Friday evening to Sunday.

A spokesman for Lewes Police said on Twitter: “Offences include harassment, common assault, hate crime, possession of class B, ABH, and drink driving.

“Those arrested for drink driving will be named on our Sussex Police website as part of our Christmas and New Year crackdown in the next few weeks.”

The spokesman urged residents to ‘always keep their eyes and ears open to help secure arrests in the future’.

They added: “If you witness anything we need to know about, or you become a victim of crime please report to us, for all non-emergencies call 101 or visit Sussex Police online, and in emergencies always dial 999.”