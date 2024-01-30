71 year-old man arrested on suspicion of non-recent sexual abuse in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said that four men had reported being sexually assaulted as children between 1990 and 1995.

A 71-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested on suspicion of gross indecency with a child and interviewed under caution, police added.

Sussex Police have said that he has been released on bail while enquiries continue.