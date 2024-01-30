71 year-old man arrested on suspicion of non-recent sexual abuse in Sussex
Police have arrested a man as part of an investigation into reports of non-recent sexual abuse in Sussex.
Police have said that four men had reported being sexually assaulted as children between 1990 and 1995.
A 71-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested on suspicion of gross indecency with a child and interviewed under caution, police added.
Sussex Police have said that he has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Officers are asking anyone who has information that could support the investigation, to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Boundless.