76 year-old woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ following collision between bicycle and pedestrian in East Sussex

A 76 year-old woman was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being involved in a collision with a bicycle in East Sussex.

Sussex Police have said that they are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian in Brighton.

Police said that the pedestrian – a 76-year-old woman from Brighton – was crossing North Road near the junction with Kensington Gardens at approximately 5pm on Saturday August 31 when she was in collision with a man riding a bicycle.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “She fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, pending further treatment.

A 76 year-old woman was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being involved in a collision with a bicycle in East Sussex in August and have released this image of a man they believe will help then in their enquiries. Picture: Sussex Police

“The cyclist left the scene without exchanging any details.

“An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries have been completed to date. Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that would assist the investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or who recognises the person in the image is urged to come forward.

“You can do this online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101 quoting serial 341 of 01/09.”