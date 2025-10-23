80 year-old woman hospitalised and 90-year-old man assaulted following incident in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 16:31 BST
Sussex World Morning Update Thursday 23 October, 2025
An 80-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man was assaulted in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police stated that it appealing for witnesses following the incident at the bus stop opposite Waitrose on High Street, Old Town, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 21.

Most Popular

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “An 80-year-old woman reported being pushed over, and a 90-year-old man assaulted in the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The woman sustained a number of injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Eastbourne on Tuesday (21 October).placeholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Eastbourne on Tuesday (21 October).

“A man who made off from the scene is described as white and in his 40s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue coat.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 640 of 21/10.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice