80 year-old woman hospitalised and 90-year-old man assaulted following incident in Eastbourne
Sussex Police stated that it appealing for witnesses following the incident at the bus stop opposite Waitrose on High Street, Old Town, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 21.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “An 80-year-old woman reported being pushed over, and a 90-year-old man assaulted in the incident.
“The woman sustained a number of injuries and was taken to hospital.
“A man who made off from the scene is described as white and in his 40s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue coat.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 640 of 21/10.”