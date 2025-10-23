80 year-old woman hospitalised and 90-year-old man assaulted following incident in Eastbourne

An 80-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man was assaulted in Eastbourne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police stated that it appealing for witnesses following the incident at the bus stop opposite Waitrose on High Street, Old Town, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 21.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “An 80-year-old woman reported being pushed over, and a 90-year-old man assaulted in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The woman sustained a number of injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Eastbourne on Tuesday (21 October).

“A man who made off from the scene is described as white and in his 40s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue coat.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 640 of 21/10.”