82-year-old man ‘struck by man on horseback’ near old Lewes Racecourse

An 82-year-old man was reportedly struck by a man on horseback while walking on the bridle path leading to the old Lewes Racecourse.

Police are investigating the incident. They said no arrest or interview under caution had taken place at this stage.

The incident happened near the old Lewes Racecourse. Picture: Peter Cripps

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “On Saturday, November 16, police received a report that a 82-year-old man had sustained facial injuries and had his glasses smashed, after being struck by a man on horseback whilst walking on the bridle path leading to Old Lewes Racecourse off Spital Road, Lewes.

“The matter is being investigated and anyone with information can contact the police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting serial 640 of 16/11.”