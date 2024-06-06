A deaf former prisoner at HMP Lewes was denied a sign language interpreter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former prisoner was denied a sign language interpreter during his one-year imprisonment.

According to Leigh Day, a law firm established to combat injustice, staff at HMP Lewes in East Sussex took the view that lip reading and writing would be enough for him to communicate with prison staff, medical staff and other prisoners while serving his sentence.

He was remanded to HMP Lewes in August 2021. He was not provided with access to a BSL interpreter by prison or medical staff even though his communication needs were exacerbated in light of his cancer diagnosis. Mr A is pre-lingually and profoundly deaf and relies on BSL to effectively communicate.

As a result, he faced significant barriers understanding and taking part in prison life, and following and questioning medical professionals about his health.

When he was taken to hospital for treatment for his cancer on two separate occasions, he was handcuffed to a prison officer with a short chain, which meant that he was unable to communicate using British Sign Language (BSL). He was given a longer chain only after the consultant oncologist raised concerns with prison staff. A BSL interpreter was also not made available for his appointments with the healthcare department at the prison.

Now, the prisoner, known as Mr A, has settled a legal claim against the Ministry of Justice and Practice Plus Health and Rehabilitation Services, who denied liability for the unlawful discrimination claim, but later agreed to settle the claim brought against them.

Mr A said: “I am really pleased my claim has now settled, but I am not the only deaf person who has been denied access to a BSL interpreter while in prison. Deaf prisoners should be informed of their rights and supported to have their deaf needs met while in custody. Thank you to Leigh Day who have been fantastic throughout this process and very understanding of my needs as a deaf person.”After approaching Leigh Day in October 2021, Mr A brought a claim for compensation against the Ministry of Justice and Practice Plus in December 2022, alleging that they had unlawfully discriminated against him under the Equality Act 2010 and violated his rights under articles 8 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights by failing to meet his deaf needs. After initially defending it, the claim has now been settled against both Defendants.

Mr A was represented by human rights partner Benjamin Burrows with trainee solicitor Ellie Sutherland in the prison team at Leigh Day, and Paul Clark, a barrister at Garden Court Chambers.

Benjamin Burrows said: “It is commonly accepted that life in prison is going to be much harder on those who are deaf than for others. However, not providing a deaf prisoner with access to a BSL interpreter, when BSL is their first language, makes life almost impossible for them. This case shows that the needs of deaf people in prison are still being fundamentally misunderstood. I am pleased that we have been able to settle Mr A’s claim, but it is of considerable disappointment and concern that he had to resort to litigation in the first place.”