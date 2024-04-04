Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new recruits who joined the force in January were out on patrol on the A26 when they saw a VW Touareg driving erratically. The driver Ross Feltham was stopped and gave a positive breath test for alcohol at the roadside, according to police.

He was taken to custody where he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit, police report. He was charged and has been convicted for drink driving.

Each winter, Sussex Police carries out the Operation Limit campaign to help prevent people being killed and injured on our roads. The work continues throughout the year, and offenders can be named to help raise awareness of the offences and to act as a deterrent to others who may commit the offence.

A drink-driver has been convicted after being stopped by officers in Lewes. Image: Sussex Police

Ross Feltham, 46, a theatre employee of Teelings Drive, Uckfield, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on March 6, according to police. He admitted drink-driving after he was stopped in Friars Way, Lewes, on February 13 this year in the VW Touareg.

Sussex Police said that in custody Feltham tested positive for 51 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The court disqualified him from driving for one year and ordered him to pay a £400 fine, with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

Inspector Sophie King from the Divisional Coaching Unit said: “DCU officers carry out a variety of duties to support colleagues across the force, including tackling priority offences to help improve road safety.

“In this case, the team based out of Uckfield Police Station completed their first traffic stop for a drink driver and arrested Ross Feltham who was found to be over the alcohol limit.

“Drink and drug-driving are among the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads. The team showed great professionalism and were pleased to take a potentially dangerous driver off the road.