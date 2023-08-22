A number of deliberate fires have been seen across Polegate in recent weeks

A small number of deliberate fires have been reported across areas of Polegate in recent weeks, according to police.

On social media Wealden Police explained that it wants to raise awareness of the dangers and seriousness of starting deliberate fires.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Arson and deliberate fires are a big problem for the fire service, the police and the ambulance service, and endanger lives and diverts valuable resources each year.

“Not only is this a serious offence with life-endangering consequences, it also has very detrimental effects on the local community, environment and our partner agencies including: children being deprived of playing facilities, areas of natural beauty being damaged, emergency services putting their lives at risk, as well as the cost of repair - which can be significant and is often paid for from public budgets

“We ask that parents and carers speak with children in their care around the risk of fire setting and the consequences it has, not only on them, but others.”

Police said children who play with fire may do so for various reasons, ranging from natural curiosity to a call for help.

The spokesperson added: “Without help and guidance fire setting behaviour can develop, leading to more serious consequences such as major injuries, damage to homes, schools, property and even death.”

In addition to raising awareness whilst out in communities, Wealden Police said it will also be completing regular patrols while utilising all available powers in order to robustly protect life and prevent damage to local infrastructure.

The spokesperson said: “We will not hesitate in bringing offenders to justice.

"Did you know the maximum penalty for anyone found guilty of arson is imprisonment for life? This is because of the exceptional danger involved. Victims may lose all their property, be made homeless, injured, or suffer a very painful death. Even if nobody is physically hurt, you may still have to cope with financial damage.