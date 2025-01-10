On the AA Traffic Watch website, they had first had the incident reported at 4.19pm.

The report read: “Road closed and delays due to building fire at a house on A23 Beaconsfield Road Southbound from Springfield Road to A270 New England Road (Preston Circus).

"Road remains closed while fire services continue to damp the house down.”

A statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service read: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a property in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton.

“Two appliances initially attended at 15.46 and this was escalated to a third appliance at 15.53. Additionally, an aerial ladder platform attended the incident.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire. There are no reports of any casualties.

"The incident has now been scaled back to one appliance and crews are expected to remain at the scene for a while. The cause is under investigation.”

Sussex World have approached Sussex Police for further comment.

Updates to follow.

1 . A23 in Brighton closed as police and fire brigade deal with house fire A23 in Brighton closed as police and fire brigade deal with house fire Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . A23 in Brighton closed as police and fire brigade deal with house fire A23 in Brighton closed as police and fire brigade deal with house fire Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . A23 in Brighton closed as police and fire brigade deal with house fire A23 in Brighton closed as police and fire brigade deal with house fire Photo: Eddie Mitchell