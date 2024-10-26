A23 tragedy: Paramedic found guilty of causing much-loved fiancée's death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Surrey Police said Craig Chitty, 41, ‘lost control of his ambulance and collided with a bus stop’ – which ‘resulted in the death of a pedestrian waiting inside’, 39-year-old Carmel Ryder.
The tragic incident happened on August 5, 2021 at approximately 9.17am on the A23 Brighton Road in Salfords, police said.
Chitty – of Effingham, Leatherhead – has been found guilty of causing death by careless driving following a trial at Guildford Crown Court, police said.
A spokesperson added: “A paramedic with South East Coast Ambulance Service, was transporting a patient to hospital on a non-emergency journey.
"The ambulance drifted to the nearside, mounted the pavement and collided with a bus stop, where the pedestrian, 39-year-old Carmel Ryder, was waiting for a bus.
“Miss Ryder, a much-loved fiancée, daughter, sister and friend, sadly died at the scene from her injuries.”
Police said Chitty will be sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on December 20, 2024.