Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A criminal investigation has been launched after a diesel spill which closed part of the A24 earlier this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police said a man in his 60s has been interviewed on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage reckless to endanger life, failing to stop at the scene of an collision, dangerous driving and careless driving.

Chief Inspector Chris Tinney, from Surrey Police and Sussex Police's Roads Policing Unit said “It is clear the damage caused to the A24, M25 and Cobham services has had a serious impact on our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The effect on residents’ and commuters’ everyday lives whether it be school runs, caring responsibilities or trying to get to work cannot be understated.

A criminal investigation has been launched after a diesel spill which closed part of the A24 earlier this week. Picture by National World

“Our specialist Commercial Vehicle Unit is leading on this investigation and colleagues are working hard to understand the cause of incident.

“If you were involved in a road traffic collision on Tuesday (July 9) morning and believe this was as a result of this fuel spill, or have any information in relation to this incident, please get in contact with us quoting PR/45240078112.

“We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage from the A24 that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, I would like to make a plea for drivers to abide by the current road closures.

“We are aware of multiple deliberate breaches of the closures which could not only delay the resurfacing works but could also put those working tirelessly to get the road reopened at risk.”

Surrey Police is working with partners to progress further enquiries into this matter.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Surrey Police are unable to comment any further at this stage but will provide updates as and when they are able to.