A24: Driver hospitalised with ‘minor injuries’ following two-car collision in Dial Post
Sussex Police said the force and ambulance service responded to the incident outside Old Barn Nuseries on Sunday [November 10].
One driver was hospitalised with ‘minor injuries’ but the second was unharmed.
A lane on the A24 was shut while emergency services dealt with the incident, but it has since reopened.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police and ambulance services responded to a two-car collision on the A24 in Dial Post outside the Old Barn Nursery and Garden Centre on Sunday 10 November, 2024.
“One driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Worthing Hospital. The second driver was unharmed.
“A lane was closed on the A24 while emergency services responded. The lane has since been reopened.”