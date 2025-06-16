Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the incident at 3pm on Friday (June 13.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam footage, is asked to contact the police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A24 near Washington at 3pm on Friday (13 June).

“The rider of the motorcycle was treated at the scene and taken by the ambulance service to hospital with serious injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 879 of 13/06.”