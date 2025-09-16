A259 collision: Police search for vehicle which failed to stop at scene of West Sussex incident

The police are searching for the occupants of a vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene of a collision on the A259.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers were called – just before 8am on Monday (September 15) – to a ‘report of a collision’, between two vehicles on the A259 in Goring.

“One vehicle failed to stop at the scene and attempts to locate them remain ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage which could assist our onwards enquiries are asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting reference 176 of 15/09.”

The police are searching for the occupants of a vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene of a collision on the A259. (Sussex World stock image)

The incident was reported around 7.15am on Monday (September 15).

A notice on AA Traffic News’ website read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 Goring Street Eastbound between Hangleton Lane and A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways).”

The emergency services dealt with the incident and the road has since reopened.