A259 collision: Police search for vehicle which failed to stop at scene of West Sussex incident
Sussex Police said officers were called – just before 8am on Monday (September 15) – to a ‘report of a collision’, between two vehicles on the A259 in Goring.
“One vehicle failed to stop at the scene and attempts to locate them remain ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage which could assist our onwards enquiries are asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting reference 176 of 15/09.”
The incident was reported around 7.15am on Monday (September 15).
A notice on AA Traffic News’ website read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 Goring Street Eastbound between Hangleton Lane and A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways).”
The emergency services dealt with the incident and the road has since reopened.