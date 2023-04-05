James Merrix – of Albert Road, Southwick – is due to stand trial later this year, in connection with the death of 25-year-old Daniel Kinsella, following a crash on the A259 in Portslade on March 16, 2022.
Lancing-born, Brighton resident Dan – an avid motorcyclist – died from his injuries at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Merrix was accused of causing death by careless driving, ‘whilst over the prescribed limit on a controlled drug’.
Sussex Police confirmed that Merrix, 35, pleaded not guilty during a pre-trial preparation hearing at Hove Crown Court on November 3. The CPS said the next hearing in this case will be the trial on Monday, June 5.