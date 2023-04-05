The inquest of a young man from Lancing – who died in a crash on the A259 last year – has been pushed back, after a trial date was set for an alleged drug-driver.

James Merrix – of Albert Road, Southwick – is due to stand trial later this year, in connection with the death of 25-year-old Daniel Kinsella, following a crash on the A259 in Portslade on March 16, 2022.

Lancing-born, Brighton resident Dan – an avid motorcyclist – died from his injuries at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Merrix was accused of causing death by careless driving, ‘whilst over the prescribed limit on a controlled drug’.

Dan Kinsella, 25, died days after a collision on the A259 at Portslade

Sussex Police confirmed that Merrix, 35, pleaded not guilty during a pre-trial preparation hearing at Hove Crown Court on November 3. The CPS said the next hearing in this case will be the trial on Monday, June 5.

An inquest – conducted by the Brighton and Hove coroner – was opened on September 21, 2022 and was scheduled to continue on March 21, 2023.

However, this was adjourned until September 7 in respect of the ongoing criminal proceedings.

