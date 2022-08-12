A259 police incident: Two arrested as road closed in Shoreham

The A259 has been closed in Shoreham and two people have been arrested following a police incident this morning (Friday, August 12).

By Sam Morton
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:33 am
According to Sussex Police, the A259 remained closed, at the junction with Eastern Avenue in Shoreham-by-Sea, as of 11am.

It came after officers ‘successfully stopped’ a vehicle, ‘believed to have been stolen’ from a property in Goring Way, Goring overnight.

A police spokesperson added: “Two men were arrested at the scene and have been taken into custody.

The A259 has been closed, at the junction with Eastern Avenue in Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Recovery services will soon be attending to remove the vehicle from the road.

"We thank the public for their patience at this time.”

Police said a further update will be issued in ‘due course’.

Sussex Police said recovery services will soon be attending to remove the vehicle from the road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

