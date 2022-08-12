Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sussex Police, the A259 remained closed, at the junction with Eastern Avenue in Shoreham-by-Sea, as of 11am.

It came after officers ‘successfully stopped’ a vehicle, ‘believed to have been stolen’ from a property in Goring Way, Goring overnight.

A police spokesperson added: “Two men were arrested at the scene and have been taken into custody.

The A259 has been closed, at the junction with Eastern Avenue in Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Recovery services will soon be attending to remove the vehicle from the road.

"We thank the public for their patience at this time.”

Police said a further update will be issued in ‘due course’.

Sussex Police said recovery services will soon be attending to remove the vehicle from the road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell