A driver who 'deliberately pursued and knocked over' a motorcyclist in Sussex – leaving the victim with a ‘bleed on the brain’ – has been jailed, police have said.

Sussex Police said Darren Kay, 53, – formerly of Onslow Drive, Ferring – was sentenced to three years and two months in prison. He was disqualified from driving for four years and seven months, police said.

The incident happened at about 4.20pm on the A259 at Ferring, on March 16 last year.

“A driver who deliberately pursued and knocked over a motorcycle rider near Worthing has been sentenced,” a police spokesperson said.

"Darren Kay was angry at a motorcyclist filtering in traffic on the A259 at Ferring.

“He performed an undertake of vehicles in the outside lane in order to catch up with the rider.”

Kay’s vehicle then ‘swerved towards the rider to knock him off’, police said.

The spokesperson added: “The rider, a 34-year-old man from Lancing, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain.

“Kay, aged 53, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court on September 20."

Police said Kay claimed to officers at the scene that he had not seen the motorcycle passing on his inside.

But his ‘own dashcam footage’ recorded how he had pursued the rider and ‘said foul mouthed abuse at the moment of impact’, police said.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Mark Farrow – from the Roads Policing Unit – said: “Kay drove dangerously and deliberately to knock over the rider of the motorcycle.

“The collision has had a long term impact on his victim who was not able to return to his employment for eight months.

“Kay’s road rage has had a life-changing impact.

“His driving was appalling and completely unacceptable. He is extremely fortunate not to have caused a fatality. So we are pleased he is now serving a significant custodial sentence, and that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”