Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at 2.15pm on Wednesday (February 8).
"The lane was closed for a short time to assist colleagues from West Sussex Fire and Rescue and South East Coast Ambulance Service,” a police spokesperson said.
“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has been released on police bail until May 8.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shoreham Bypass around 2.20pm. A spokesperson added: “No one required hospital treatment.”
A car was left badly damaged after the collision. Photos from the scene, taken around 2.30pm, appeared to show the aftermath of the incident – with one of the vehicles left in a wreck.
The A27 was reportedly partially blocked, eastbound, from A270 Upper Shoreham Road to the A293.