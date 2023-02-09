A man was arrested after a collision on the A27 in Southwick, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at 2.15pm on Wednesday (February 8).

"The lane was closed for a short time to assist colleagues from West Sussex Fire and Rescue and South East Coast Ambulance Service,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has been released on police bail until May 8.”

Photos from the scene, taken around 2.30pm, appear to show the aftermath of a two-car collision – with one of the vehicles left in a wreck.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shoreham Bypass around 2.20pm. A spokesperson added: “No one required hospital treatment.”

A car was left badly damaged after the collision. Photos from the scene, taken around 2.30pm, appeared to show the aftermath of the incident – with one of the vehicles left in a wreck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A27 was reportedly partially blocked, eastbound, from A270 Upper Shoreham Road to the A293.

This caused delays at the Southwick / Holmbush turn-off and Portslade / West Hove turn-off.