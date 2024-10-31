A27 crash: Man, 69, dies following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on West Sussex road
Part of the A27 in West Sussex was closed last night (Wednesday, October 30) due to a crash.
National Highways: South-East announced on X at 8.36pm: “The A27 in West Sussex is closed in both directions between the A280 (Clapham) and the A24 near Worthing due to a serious collision.
“Emergency services are in attendance and it’s likely the road will be closed into the night.”
An air ambulance was also pictured at the scene of the incident.
In a statement posted this afternoon, Sussex Police confirmed that the A27 in Worthing had reopened following the collision – but, sadly, a 69-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The A27 in Worthing has reopened following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Arundel Road, near Teign Walk on Wednesday, October 30, at around 8pm.
“Sadly, a 69-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“We are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances around the collision, and ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage to contact police.
“You can make a report by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 1257 of 30/10.”