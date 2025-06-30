A27: Man threatened and assaulted by van driver in East Sussex
Sussex Police said the incident happened on the eastbound slip road at Falmer at about 2.30pm on June 20.
Police said the victim, a local man aged 45, was driving a blue BMW and said damage was caused to his vehicle deliberately.
He reported later being threatened and assaulted by a man driving a blue van driving towards Lewes.
Sussex Police said the man had a tattoo on his right arm and was wearing sunglasses, and a dog was also travelling with him in the van.
Officers are investigating and want anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage in the area at the time, to come forward.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 962 of 20/06.