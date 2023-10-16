A woman suffered a serious injury after being involved in a collision with a police car during a pursuit of a vehicle in East Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said the incident began when a driver of a vehicle ‘failed to stop for police’ in St James’ Street, Brighton, shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 15 – and a pursuit followed.

"During this incident, there was a collision involving a police vehicle and a passenger who exited the suspect vehicle at the junction of Sutton Avenue and Arundel Road West in Peacehaven,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious injury, but has since been discharged.

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

“Sussex Police is reviewing the incident, and as it involved police contact resulting in an injury, it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard procedure.”

Police said the suspect vehicle was eventually stopped by police on the A27 near the Beddingham roundabout at about half past midnight.

Nathan Blackham, 30 – a builder of Brading Close, Eastbourne – has been charged with dangerous driving following the pursuit, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Police can now confirm that Blackham was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He has been bailed to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 7.”