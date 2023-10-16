BREAKING
A27 pursuit: Police car in collision with passenger from suspect vehicle in East Sussex - 'Serious injury'

A woman suffered a serious injury after being involved in a collision with a police car during a pursuit of a vehicle in East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Oct 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 08:18 BST
Sussex Police said the incident began when a driver of a vehicle ‘failed to stop for police’ in St James’ Street, Brighton, shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 15 – and a pursuit followed.

"During this incident, there was a collision involving a police vehicle and a passenger who exited the suspect vehicle at the junction of Sutton Avenue and Arundel Road West in Peacehaven,” a police spokesperson said.

"A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious injury, but has since been discharged.

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World
“Sussex Police is reviewing the incident, and as it involved police contact resulting in an injury, it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard procedure.”

Police said the suspect vehicle was eventually stopped by police on the A27 near the Beddingham roundabout at about half past midnight.

Nathan Blackham, 30 – a builder of Brading Close, Eastbourne – has been charged with dangerous driving following the pursuit, police said.

The spokesperson added: “Police can now confirm that Blackham was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He has been bailed to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 7.”

Regarding the collision, police are urging anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dash cam footage to email: [email protected] quoting Operation Poplar.