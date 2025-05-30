A ‘dangerous and selfish’ drink-driver has been jailed after causing chaos on the A27.

Sussex Police has released shocking footage, showing the moment Marcus Cresswell ‘drove the wrong way’ on the A27 in Worthing ‘before colliding into several vehicles’.

Cresswell – formerly of West Street, Brighton – drank alcohol at a premises in Lancing before getting behind the wheel on October 1, 2021, police said.

"CCTV footage showed the now 36-year-old reversing into other cars in the car park before he drove the wrong way onto the A27,” a police spokesperson said.

Marcus Cresswell was sentenced to one-year in prison and was disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years. Photo: Sussex Police

"He narrowly avoided a head-on collision with another motorist.

“Cresswell then drove through two lanes of traffic on the dual carriageway, colliding with vehicles on each side.

“His appalling driving has been described as ‘dangerous and selfish’ by officers, and caused the A27 to be closed for several hours.”

Sussex Police said it shared the footage ‘as a warning of the dangers of drink-driving’, which is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on roads.

As well as causing damage to at least 11 other vehicles, the collisions resulted in 'extensive damage' to Cresswell's van, 'causing the wheels to fall off'. Photo: Sussex Police

“At Cambridge Crown Court on May 20, Cresswell was found admitted charges of dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, criminal damage to a police cell, and driving without valid insurance,” the police spokesperson added.

"He was sentenced to one-year in prison and was disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years.

Police said Cresswell, on the day of the incident, had attended a premises in Lancing at about 3pm and left after 6pm.

“Footage showed him colliding with vehicles in the car park before turning the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the A27,” the spokesperson added.

“He veered back onto the correct side of the dual carriageway, then tried to filter down the centre of two lanes on the A27.

“Cresswell caused damage to at least 11 other vehicles.

“The collisions caused extensive damage to his van, causing the wheels to fall off.”

Police said the driver then ‘ran from the scene’ and was ‘detained by members of the public’ in a field nearby.

The spokesperson for the force said: “When officers arrived, Cresswell claimed he had not been the driver and was in fact just in the field randomly to smoke a joint of cannabis.

“The key to the van was found on his possession, and witnesses told police he was the driver.

“A can of beer was also found in the driver’s side of the van.

“In custody, Cresswell failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of drink-driving.”

Police said he was ‘initially at large’ before being sent a postal requisition to attend court in March 2022. A warrant was issued for his arrest by Worthing Magistrates' Court in May 2022.

Cresswell was located in Cambridgeshire in 2023 and was due to be sentenced before Peterborough Crown Court, but ‘failed to attend a sentencing hearing’, police said.

Another warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2024.

Police said he was again located and arrested by colleagues from Cambridgeshire Constabulary in May this year, where he was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on 20 May.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, from the roads policing ynit said: “Miraculously nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

“But it could have been much worse. Cresswell’s selfish and dangerous actions caused an arterial dual carriageway to be closed for several hours impacting on thousands of motorists.

“Those involved in the road traffic collision have been left severely shaken by the incident and out of pocket due to the fact he was not insured.

“It is incidents like this that make us so determined to catch drink drivers and stop them causing so much chaos on our roads.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads, and is now behind bars to reflect on his atrocious behaviour.”