Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A3 yesterday afternoon (September 29).

Police were called to the A3 northbound at the Ripley bypass following reports of a three-vehicle collision at 2.03pm.

The force said a man in his 70s was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Surrey Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Were you on the A3 yesterday afternoon? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured the collision?

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45240111410 via:

Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.