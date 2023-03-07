Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, February 16, and Friday, February 17, a vehicle was broken into. A power tool and two bags were stolen. Serial 0101 20/02.

Aldwick Road, Aldwick – In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 0007 20/02.

Wood Hill Way, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Monday, February 20, and Tuesday, February 21, a vehicle was broken into. Vapes, loose change and a set of keys were stolen. Serial 0213 21/02.

Can you help police with any of these crimes in the Bognor Regis area?

Shripney Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Tuesday, February 21, a residence was burgled. Numerous items were stolen, including IPads, a laptop and clothing. Serial 0338 22/02.

The Esplanade, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Tuesday, February 21, a residence was burgled. Clothes and Air pods were stolen. Serial 1336 21/02.

Normanton Avenue, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Tuesday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 22, a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including a child’s balance bike. Serial 0224 23/02.

Bilsham Road, Yapton – On Monday, February 20, a vehicle window was smashed. Serial 1039 21/02.

Burndell Road, Yapton – In the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, an attempt was made to steal a vehicle. Serial 0211 21/02.