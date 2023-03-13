Here is the latest round-up of crime in the Bognor Regis area:

Chichester Road, North Bersted – On the afternoon of Tuesday, February 28, a residence was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0625 03/03.

Orchard Way, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2, a vehicle was broken into. Clothing was stolen. Serial 0165 03/03.

Felpham Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 0188 03/03.

Can you help police with any of these crimes?

Flansham Park, Felpham – Between Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, an attempt was made to burgle a business premises. Serial 0306 03/03.

Flansham Park, Felpham – In the early hours of Friday, March 3, a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. Serial 0301 03/03.

Shripney Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Sunday, March 5, a business premises was burgled. Serial 0258 05/03.

Bilsham Road, Yapton – Between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0628 27/02.

Church Hill, Slindon – Overnight between Sunday, February 26, and Monday, February 27, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0350 27/02.

Top Road, Slindon – Overnight between Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0385 28/02.

Church Hill, Slindon – Overnight between Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0775 28/02.

Dalloway Road, Arundel – Overnight between Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0777 28/02.

Upton Brooks, Barnham – Overnight between Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, a wing mirror was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0736 04/03.

Burch Grove, Walberton – Overnight between Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1169 04/03.