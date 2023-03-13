Chichester Road, North Bersted – On the afternoon of Tuesday, February 28, a residence was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0625 03/03.
Orchard Way, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2, a vehicle was broken into. Clothing was stolen. Serial 0165 03/03.
Felpham Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 0188 03/03.
Flansham Park, Felpham – Between Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, an attempt was made to burgle a business premises. Serial 0306 03/03.
Flansham Park, Felpham – In the early hours of Friday, March 3, a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. Serial 0301 03/03.
Shripney Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Sunday, March 5, a business premises was burgled. Serial 0258 05/03.
Bilsham Road, Yapton – Between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0628 27/02.
Church Hill, Slindon – Overnight between Sunday, February 26, and Monday, February 27, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0350 27/02.
Top Road, Slindon – Overnight between Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0385 28/02.
Church Hill, Slindon – Overnight between Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0775 28/02.
Dalloway Road, Arundel – Overnight between Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0777 28/02.
Upton Brooks, Barnham – Overnight between Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, a wing mirror was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0736 04/03.
Burch Grove, Walberton – Overnight between Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1169 04/03.
If you can help with information on any of these crimes call Sussex Police on 101 and quote the relevant serial number. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.