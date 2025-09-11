Address in Crawley closed by police after ‘months’ of ‘anti-social behaviour, disruption, and nuisance’

An address in Crawley has been closed by Sussex Police after ‘months’ of ‘anti-social behaviour, disruption, and nuisance’.

An address in Maidenbower was officially closed on Wednesday, September 10 after a successful application was heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Sussex Police said the closure order was granted with immediate effect and will remain in place for three months and can be extended if needed.

The closure will prevent individuals from entering the premises and address the nuisance that has impacted the lives of residents, the force added.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Fiest said: “For months, residents have endured anti-social behaviour, disruption, and nuisance.

“We are confident that this closure order will provide residents the peace and respite they deserve.

“We want to thank every resident who reported issues to us. Your reports were crucial.

“We also thank our partners which include Clarion Housing for their support in making this happen.

“The intelligence gathered from community reports is essential. It allows us to build a clear picture of local issues, which is fundamental to securing closure orders and effectively responding to the concerns of our residents and make our community safer.”

Anyone with concerns or information about anti-social behaviour is encouraged to report it online or by calling 101.