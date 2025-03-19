Sussex Police has shared a video message, recorded by the father of a teenage knife crime victim in Sussex, in the wake of popular Netflix drama Adolescence.

Adolescence is a limited series, starring Erin Doherty – from Crawley in West Sussex – Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters.

It follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is accused of stabbing a girl from his school to death. The show has gained critical acclaim and praise from viewers for its performances and the handling of hard-hitting topics such as knife crime and masculinity, and shot to the top of the Netflix Most Watched UK charts.

Sussex Police has taken the opportunity to remind people about a local case of a teenager, who was tragically stabbed and killed at a party in 2023.

Charlie Cosser, 17, died from his injuries after he was stabbed in Warnham. His killer, Yura Varybrus, was found guilty of murder and of possessing a bladed article after a trial at Brighton Law Courts.

On Wednesday (March 19), Sussex Police shared a video appeal, recorded by Charlie’s father Martin – the CEO and founder of a charity called Charlie's Promise, set up in memory of his son.

Martin said: “[Charlie’s death] has destroyed the people I love most in this world more than you'll ever ever know.

“If it can happen to Charlie, it can happen to anyone.

"As parents, you have a responsibility to be aware of what's going on with your children, who they're associating with and whether there's a risk or a chance that they may well carry a knife.

"A lot of children think carrying a knife is for protection but I'm here to tell you they are 65 per cent more likely to be stabbed with their own weapon or stab someone else just by carrying one.

"Please make sure, if you are worried about your kids, if you feel they're being bullied, if they've got into a new group of people and you believe their mood and their attitude is changing – make sure you're opening up these conversations with them.

"You may think it's difficult to have them. You may think your kids will ask ‘why are they having this conversation with me – I don't have a problem with knives?’.

"I only wish that I had that conversation with Charlie.

"I'll never know whether Charlie heard that there was a knife at the party the night he was stabbed.

"So don't have regrets. Open up the conversation and please use Charlie Cosser as an example of what can happen, as parents.”